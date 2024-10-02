Steem Price Tops $0.17 on Top Exchanges (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. Over the last seven days, Steem has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Steem coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000276 BTC on exchanges. Steem has a total market cap of $79.36 million and approximately $20.37 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,760.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000173 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $315.33 or 0.00518975 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00009535 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.78 or 0.00103318 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00029605 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.33 or 0.00226011 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00030179 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.55 or 0.00073324 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
About Steem
Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 472,852,171 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Steem is steem.com.
Steem Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.
