Destra Network (DSYNC) 1-Day Volume Tops $847,284.85

Destra Network (DSYNC) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. Over the last week, Destra Network has traded 18.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Destra Network has a market cap of $155.89 million and approximately $847,284.85 worth of Destra Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Destra Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000273 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Destra Network

Destra Network was first traded on March 9th, 2024. Destra Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 938,673,423 tokens. Destra Network’s official Twitter account is @destranetwork. Destra Network’s official website is www.destra.network.

Destra Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Destra Network (DSYNC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Destra Network has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 967,492,388.0913696 in circulation. The last known price of Destra Network is 0.17417462 USD and is down -8.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $1,296,232.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.destra.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Destra Network directly using US dollars.

