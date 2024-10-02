ICON (ICX) Price Hits $0.13

ICON (ICX) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. One ICON coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000217 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, ICON has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar. ICON has a market cap of $134.93 million and $2.68 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About ICON

ICON is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 1,036,091,122 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,415,089 coins. ICON’s official website is icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community.

Get ICON alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 1,035,962,388.7706286 with 1,021,107,234.8907433 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.13890211 USD and is down -7.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 137 active market(s) with $4,136,280.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ICON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.