Adshares (ADS) Price Tops $0.20

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. Adshares has a market cap of $7.81 million and approximately $292.45 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Adshares has traded down 4% against the dollar. One Adshares coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000332 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000601 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000543 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Adshares Profile

Adshares (CRYPTO:ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 38,749,111 coins. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Adshares is medium.com/adshares. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Adshares is adshares.net.

Buying and Selling Adshares

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

