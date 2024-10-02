pufETH Price Hits $2,370.38 (PUFETH)

pufETH (PUFETH) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. One pufETH token can now be bought for about $2,370.38 or 0.03901194 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. pufETH has a market cap of $352.83 million and approximately $5.87 million worth of pufETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, pufETH has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000067 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.02 or 0.00253492 BTC.

pufETH Profile

pufETH’s launch date was January 30th, 2024. pufETH’s total supply is 522,063 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,847 tokens. The official website for pufETH is www.puffer.fi. The Reddit community for pufETH is https://reddit.com/r/puffer_finance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. pufETH’s official Twitter account is @puffer_finance. pufETH’s official message board is medium.com/@puffer.fi.

pufETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “pufETH (PUFETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. pufETH has a current supply of 522,062.6140378. The last known price of pufETH is 2,499.4471103 USD and is down -5.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $3,187,456.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.puffer.fi.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pufETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade pufETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase pufETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

