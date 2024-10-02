Lisk Price Down 15.4% Over Last Week (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. Lisk has a market capitalization of $109.84 million and $5.17 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lisk has traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Lisk coin can now be bought for approximately $0.77 or 0.00001269 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000254 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000768 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000601 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001173 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000647 BTC.

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 142,446,483 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program?—?meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

