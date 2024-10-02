Lollybomb Meme Coin (BOMB) Trading 2% Lower This Week

Lollybomb Meme Coin (BOMB) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 2nd. One Lollybomb Meme Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Lollybomb Meme Coin has a total market capitalization of $11.63 million and approximately $2,101.35 worth of Lollybomb Meme Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lollybomb Meme Coin has traded down 2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lollybomb Meme Coin Token Profile

Lollybomb Meme Coin launched on May 28th, 2024. Lollybomb Meme Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Lollybomb Meme Coin’s official Twitter account is @lollybombmeme. Lollybomb Meme Coin’s official website is lollybomb.meme.

Buying and Selling Lollybomb Meme Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Lollybomb Meme Coin (BOMB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lollybomb Meme Coin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Lollybomb Meme Coin is 0.00099037 USD and is down -7.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $747.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lollybomb.meme/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lollybomb Meme Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lollybomb Meme Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lollybomb Meme Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

