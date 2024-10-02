Venom Price Tops $0.0924 on Top Exchanges (VENOM)

Venom (VENOM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. In the last seven days, Venom has traded down 8.7% against the dollar. One Venom coin can now be bought for about $0.0924 or 0.00000152 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Venom has a total market cap of $169.63 million and $1.53 million worth of Venom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000067 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $154.02 or 0.00253492 BTC.

Venom Profile

Venom was first traded on March 18th, 2024. Venom’s total supply is 7,239,756,541 coins and its circulating supply is 1,836,000,000 coins. Venom’s official Twitter account is @venomfoundation. The official website for Venom is venom.foundation. Venom’s official message board is medium.com/@venom.foundation.

Buying and Selling Venom

According to CryptoCompare, “Venom (VENOM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. Venom has a current supply of 7,239,598,867.27 with 988,919,270 in circulation. The last known price of Venom is 0.095395 USD and is down -5.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $1,788,131.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://venom.foundation.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Venom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

