EOS (EOS) Price Tops $0.47

EOS (EOS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 2nd. One EOS coin can currently be bought for $0.47 or 0.00000768 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, EOS has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar. EOS has a market capitalization of $980.32 million and $95.70 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000254 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001269 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001173 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000647 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnetworkfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper.Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

