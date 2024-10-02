Siacoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $4.59 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. One Siacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Siacoin has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar. Siacoin has a total market cap of $253.43 million and approximately $4.59 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,760.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $315.33 or 0.00518975 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00009535 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.78 or 0.00103318 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00029605 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.33 or 0.00226011 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00030179 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.55 or 0.00073324 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Siacoin Profile

Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 57,769,785,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,740,391,700 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is an actively developed decentralized storage platform. Users all over the world contribute disk storage from their computers to form a decentralized network.Anybody with siacoins can rent storage from hosts on Sia. This is accomplish via “smart” storage contracts stored on the Sia blockchain. The smart contract provides a payment to the host only after the host has kept the file for a given amount of time. If the host loses the file, the host does not get paid.The distrubuted nature of the Sia network enables many optimizations in latency, throughput, reliability, and security. The decentralized nature of the Sia network enables anyone with storage to get paid, lowering the barrier to entry and reducing the overall price of cloud storage.The Sia cryptocurrency is live! You can rent storage using siacoins and hosts providing storage to the network receive compensation in the form of siacoins. The storage platform itself is still in beta, and only uploads that are 500mb or less in size are supported by the wallet.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

