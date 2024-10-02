Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.087 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.
Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Price Performance
Shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $12.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,235. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $9.59 and a 52-week high of $13.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.95.
About Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund
