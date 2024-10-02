Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 44.2% per year over the last three years.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of RFI traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.95. 47,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,460. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.91. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $13.44.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

