Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) COO Emilie Choi Sells 1,500 Shares

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.69, for a total transaction of $269,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 186,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,440,488.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Emilie Choi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

On Friday, September 13th, Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.24, for a total value of $243,360.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Emilie Choi sold 8,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.09, for a total value of $1,408,720.00.

On Friday, August 30th, Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.94, for a total transaction of $283,410.00.

On Wednesday, July 31st, Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total transaction of $349,500.00.

On Monday, July 15th, Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.70, for a total value of $344,550.00.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

COIN traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $164.47. 7,862,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,437,278. The stock has a market cap of $40.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08 and a beta of 3.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.41 and a 12 month high of $283.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.93). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 31.46%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

COIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays raised shares of Coinbase Global from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $206.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Coinbase Global from $255.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.06.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Coinbase Global

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coinbase Global

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COIN. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 547.4% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 322.2% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 114 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 833.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.