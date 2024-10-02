Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Director Walter S. Woltosz Sells 20,000 Shares

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $625,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,481,592 shares in the company, valued at $108,834,565.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Simulations Plus stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.85. 121,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,033. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.22 and a 52-week high of $51.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $617.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.00 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.00.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 2nd. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $18.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Simulations Plus’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Simulations Plus during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Simulations Plus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Simulations Plus during the second quarter valued at $206,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Simulations Plus in the second quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus in the first quarter worth $204,000. 78.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Simulations Plus from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Monday, July 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

