Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO) CEO Jennifer Honeycutt Sells 13,190 Shares

Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 13,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total transaction of $1,452,878.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,546 shares in the company, valued at $15,260,841.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jennifer Honeycutt also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Veralto alerts:

On Friday, August 30th, Jennifer Honeycutt sold 13,191 shares of Veralto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.98, for a total transaction of $1,477,128.18.

Veralto Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VLTO traded up $1.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.27. 1,143,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,569,288. Veralto Co. has a 12-month low of $65.51 and a 12-month high of $112.77. The company has a market cap of $27.47 billion and a PE ratio of 33.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.98.

Veralto Announces Dividend

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Veralto had a return on equity of 58.82% and a net margin of 15.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Veralto Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VLTO shares. TD Cowen upped their price target on Veralto from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Veralto from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Veralto from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group began coverage on Veralto in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Veralto from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Veralto currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.85.

View Our Latest Stock Report on VLTO

Institutional Trading of Veralto

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Veralto during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veralto in the second quarter worth $30,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Veralto in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in Veralto by 11,100.0% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Veralto during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

About Veralto

(Get Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veralto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veralto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.