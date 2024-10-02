iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $35.64

Shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.64 and last traded at $35.38, with a volume of 1110208 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.37.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.92. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Richardson Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 891.2% in the 2nd quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 159.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,009.8% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC acquired a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (HEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, USD-hedged index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US and Canada. HEFA was launched on Jan 31, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

