iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV) Sets New 12-Month High at $40.88

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.88 and last traded at $40.79, with a volume of 47189 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.61.

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $848.33 million, a PE ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.63.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMMV. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 196.6% during the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 25,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 16,976 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $242,000.

About iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (SMMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US-listed small capitalization stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio, subject to constraints. SMMV was launched on Sep 7, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

