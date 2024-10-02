Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $41.69

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $41.69 and last traded at $41.69, with a volume of 78879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.61.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.00 and its 200-day moving average is $38.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,878,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 18,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

