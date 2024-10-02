Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Reaches New 1-Year High at $35.36

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$35.36 and last traded at C$35.36, with a volume of 146143 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$34.92.

QBR.B has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$37.81.

The firm has a market cap of C$5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 363.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$32.88 and its 200 day moving average is C$30.58.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

