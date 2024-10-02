Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $41.17

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $41.17 and last traded at $41.14, with a volume of 1053532 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.99.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.43.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 15.5% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 182,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,743,000 after purchasing an additional 24,429 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $309,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the second quarter valued at about $7,041,000. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $779,000. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,081,000.

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.