BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III (NYSE:MYI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $12.02

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.02 and last traded at $12.02, with a volume of 162995 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.99.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.32.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.0555 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Company Profile
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.
