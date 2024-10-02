BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III (NYSE:MYI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $12.02

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.02 and last traded at $12.02, with a volume of 162995 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.99.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.32.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.0555 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 2nd quarter valued at about $502,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 45,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 156,072 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 13,357 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 492,047 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,501,000 after acquiring an additional 74,557 shares in the last quarter. 34.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

