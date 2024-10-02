GoviEx Uranium (CVE:GXU) Trading 11.1% Higher

GoviEx Uranium Inc. (CVE:GXU – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 11.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. 2,656,120 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 132% from the average session volume of 1,145,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$73.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
GoviEx Uranium Inc, a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties in Africa. The company's principal asset is the Madaouela project which holds 80% interest located in north-central Niger. It also owns 100% interest in the Muntanga project that consists of 3 mining licenses situated to the south of Lusaka, Zambia; and the Falea project, which consists of three exploration licenses located in Mali.
