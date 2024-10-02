Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) Hits New 1-Year High at $19.68

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.68 and last traded at $19.68, with a volume of 98782 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.60.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $782.64 million, a PE ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.13 and a 200-day moving average of $18.78.

Institutional Trading of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCEF. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 3,096.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $171,000.

About Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

