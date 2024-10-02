Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Shares Up 4.4%

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) was up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.89 and last traded at $7.75. Approximately 366,796 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 548,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.42.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $771.13 million, a P/E ratio of 5.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.09.
Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $100.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.25 million. Target Hospitality had a return on equity of 30.89% and a net margin of 23.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Target Hospitality Corp. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.
Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Hospitality & Facilities Services – South and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units. In addition, the company provides catering and food, maintenance, housekeeping, grounds-keeping, security, health and recreation facilities, workforce community management, concierge, and laundry services.
