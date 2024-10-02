Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Shares Up 4.4%

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) was up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.89 and last traded at $7.75. Approximately 366,796 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 548,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.42.

Target Hospitality Trading Up 1.7 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $771.13 million, a P/E ratio of 5.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.09.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $100.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.25 million. Target Hospitality had a return on equity of 30.89% and a net margin of 23.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Target Hospitality Corp. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TH. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in Target Hospitality by 4,201.9% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 13,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 13,194 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Target Hospitality during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 11.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. 32.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Hospitality & Facilities Services – South and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units. In addition, the company provides catering and food, maintenance, housekeeping, grounds-keeping, security, health and recreation facilities, workforce community management, concierge, and laundry services.

