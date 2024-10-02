Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Trading Down 5.6%

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.58 and last traded at $4.58. 639,026 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 1,108,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.85.

SVC has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley cut their target price on Service Properties Trust from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Service Properties Trust from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.44. The stock has a market cap of $770.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 2.20.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.94). The business had revenue of $512.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.33 million. Service Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 17.17% and a negative net margin of 10.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Analysts forecast that Service Properties Trust will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.20%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -95.24%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Choreo LLC bought a new position in Service Properties Trust in the second quarter worth $54,000. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Service Properties Trust during the first quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 12,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 6,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of December 31, 2023, SVC owned 221 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service.

