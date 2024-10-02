Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.98 and last traded at $7.05. 613,498 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 1,443,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RLAY shares. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Relay Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Relay Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.11.

Relay Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $861.50 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.19.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.04. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.81) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Peter Rahmer sold 13,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total value of $115,486.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 420,765 shares in the company, valued at $3,593,333.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Relay Therapeutics news, CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 36,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total transaction of $332,923.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 766,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,948,799.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Rahmer sold 13,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total value of $115,486.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 420,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,593,333.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,717 shares of company stock worth $652,955 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RLAY. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 57.9% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 476,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,109,000 after buying an additional 174,953 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 616,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,018,000 after acquiring an additional 218,302 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 248.7% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 53,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 38,117 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Relay Therapeutics by 404.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,149,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after purchasing an additional 921,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in Relay Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $304,000. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

About Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and Migoprotafib (GDC-1971), an oral, small molecule, potent and selective inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase SHP2 that binds and stabilizes Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) as a monotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

