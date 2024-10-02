Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Shares of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) were up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.70 and last traded at $14.38. Approximately 2,043,177 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 2,445,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAOI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised Applied Optoelectronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. StockNews.com raised Applied Optoelectronics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Optoelectronics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Applied Optoelectronics Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.78 and a 200-day moving average of $10.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.99 million, a P/E ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $43.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.14 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 34.84% and a negative return on equity of 19.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider David C. Kuo sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $150,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 132,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,996,473.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Optoelectronics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connective Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the second quarter worth $250,000. Shellback Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,617,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 75,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 36,138 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 550.5% in the 2nd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 411,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 347,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

Recommended Stories

