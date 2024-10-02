Hydrogen Utopia International (LON:HUI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.04

Hydrogen Utopia International PLC (LON:HUI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 4.30 ($0.06), with a volume of 72961 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.27 ($0.06).

Hydrogen Utopia International Trading Up 0.6 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 5.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 6.88. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.03 million, a P/E ratio of -472.50 and a beta of 1.37.

Get Hydrogen Utopia International alerts:

Insider Activity at Hydrogen Utopia International

In other Hydrogen Utopia International news, insider Howard White acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of £25,000 ($33,440.34). 12.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hydrogen Utopia International Company Profile

Hydrogen Utopia International PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops and utilizes non-recyclable waste plastics for hydrogen technology. The company provides alternative energy sources, such as hydrogen and electricity that are not dependent upon the use of coal, gas, oil, and fossil fuel-derived electricity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hydrogen Utopia International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydrogen Utopia International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.