Hydrogen Utopia International (LON:HUI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.04

Hydrogen Utopia International PLC (LON:HUI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 4.30 ($0.06), with a volume of 72961 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.27 ($0.06).
Hydrogen Utopia International Trading Up 0.6 %
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 5.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 6.88. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.03 million, a P/E ratio of -472.50 and a beta of 1.37.
Insider Activity at Hydrogen Utopia International
In other Hydrogen Utopia International news, insider Howard White acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of £25,000 ($33,440.34). 12.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hydrogen Utopia International Company Profile
Hydrogen Utopia International PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops and utilizes non-recyclable waste plastics for hydrogen technology. The company provides alternative energy sources, such as hydrogen and electricity that are not dependent upon the use of coal, gas, oil, and fossil fuel-derived electricity.
