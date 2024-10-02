Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) Trading 4.8% Higher

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC – Get Free Report) shot up 4.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.26 and last traded at $29.26. 73,220 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 70,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $603.99 million, a P/E ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.19 and a 200-day moving average of $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $309.08 million during the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 18.89%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

Institutional Trading of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the first quarter valued at $216,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the fourth quarter worth $349,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the second quarter valued at $353,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 3,311 shares during the last quarter. 31.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Company Profile

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; private label repackaged bulk products, including dried fruits, nuts, grains, granolas, teas, herbs, and spices, as well as peanut and almond butters; private label products comprising grocery staples, household products, bulk foods, and vitamins and dietary supplements, as well as organic eggs, organic flavored coffee, and organic mustard; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

