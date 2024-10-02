Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Trading Up 4.9%

Shares of Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Free Report) traded up 4.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.74 and last traded at $15.72. 444,428 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 787,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Opera from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd.

Get Opera alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Opera

Opera Stock Down 2.6 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.70 and a 200-day moving average of $13.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.03.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $109.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.65 million. Opera had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 40.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Opera Limited will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Opera

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roumell Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Opera by 169.2% in the fourth quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC now owns 376,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after acquiring an additional 236,870 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Opera by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 17,242 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Opera during the 1st quarter worth $3,103,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Opera by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 8,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Opera in the first quarter valued at about $475,000. 10.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Opera Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers and related products and services in Norway and internationally. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera browser for Android and iOS, and Opera GX for PCs and Mobile; Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Apex Football; Opera VPN Pro; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Opera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.