Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) Hits New 52-Week High at $33.63

Dream Unlimited Corp. (TSE:DRM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$33.63 and last traded at C$33.42, with a volume of 36761 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$33.13.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Dream Unlimited from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -304.55 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$26.71 and a 200 day moving average price of C$21.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.72.

Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$1.47 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$178.27 million for the quarter. Dream Unlimited had a negative return on equity of 0.25% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. On average, analysts forecast that Dream Unlimited Corp. will post 1.9850478 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Dream Unlimited’s payout ratio is -545.45%.

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

