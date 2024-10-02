Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.60

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$6.60 and last traded at C$6.97, with a volume of 4305 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.02.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 8.02, a quick ratio of 10.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,040.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.89. The company has a market cap of C$171 million, a PE ratio of 69.44 and a beta of 0.26.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported C($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.35). Fennec Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,005.59% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of C$9.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$18.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.6025751 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company's product candidate includes PEDMARK, a formulation of sodium thiosulfate for the prevention of platinum-induced ototoxicity in pediatric cancer patients. It sells its products through regional pediatric oncology specialists and medical science liaisons.

