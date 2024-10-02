Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Hits New 52-Week High at $22.81

Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.81 and last traded at $22.53, with a volume of 147848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.07.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PAHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Phibro Animal Health in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Phibro Animal Health from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.40. The company has a market cap of $881.35 million, a P/E ratio of 69.00, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $273.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.44 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

In other news, Director E Thomas Corcoran purchased 5,000 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.02 per share, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $500,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 50.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC lifted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the first quarter worth $46,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 65.0% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Phibro Animal Health during the second quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 7.2% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

