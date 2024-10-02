Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Posted by on Oct 2nd, 2024

Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCBGet Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,332,422 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 291% from the previous session’s volume of 340,677 shares.The stock last traded at $22.00 and had previously closed at $22.08.

Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 21.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 92,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 16,506 shares in the last quarter. Slagle Financial LLC increased its stake in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 95.0% in the fourth quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 93,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 45,449 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,304,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,554,000 after purchasing an additional 103,721 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 28,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,829,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,031,000 after acquiring an additional 161,429 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (FLCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US investment-grade bonds, including Treasurys, MBS and investment-grade corporate bonds. Managers aim for similar risk traits to the Bloomberg U.S FLCB was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.