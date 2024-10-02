Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,332,422 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 291% from the previous session’s volume of 340,677 shares.The stock last traded at $22.00 and had previously closed at $22.08.

Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 21.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 92,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 16,506 shares in the last quarter. Slagle Financial LLC increased its stake in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 95.0% in the fourth quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 93,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 45,449 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,304,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,554,000 after purchasing an additional 103,721 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 28,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,829,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,031,000 after acquiring an additional 161,429 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF Company Profile

The Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (FLCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US investment-grade bonds, including Treasurys, MBS and investment-grade corporate bonds. Managers aim for similar risk traits to the Bloomberg U.S FLCB was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

