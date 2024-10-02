Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Trading Down 5%

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Free Report) fell 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $41.55 and last traded at $41.61. 657,161 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 1,031,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GGAL has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Price Performance

Grupo Financiero Galicia Increases Dividend

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.10 and a 200 day moving average of $32.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.7248 per share. This is an increase from Grupo Financiero Galicia’s previous — dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Grupo Financiero Galicia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.73%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Financiero Galicia

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GGAL. Ping Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,611,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,573,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 266.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 338,939 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,616,000 after acquiring an additional 246,452 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 135.8% during the 1st quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 64,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 244,580 shares during the period. Finally, INCA Investments LLC increased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 27.6% during the first quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 1,078,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,407,000 after purchasing an additional 232,980 shares during the period.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

See Also

