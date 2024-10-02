Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Trading 4.7% Higher

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.10 and last traded at $49.99. Approximately 294,463 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 724,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MRUS shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Merus in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of Merus to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Merus from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Merus from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Merus from $70.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Merus Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -18.26 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.09.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.05). Merus had a negative net margin of 476.41% and a negative return on equity of 36.33%. The company had revenue of $7.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Merus will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merus

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRUS. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Merus by 2.9% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Merus by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Merus in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Merus during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Merus by 41.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Merus

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

Further Reading

