DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Insider Selling

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $16.77 and last traded at $16.80, with a volume of 1719488 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.16.

Specifically, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total transaction of $30,481.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,013.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on DoubleVerify from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Friday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on DoubleVerify from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on DoubleVerify from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.18.

DoubleVerify Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.73 and a 200 day moving average of $22.35.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $155.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 123,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 10,342 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 60,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 94.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 821,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,213,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in DoubleVerify by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,283,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,343,000 after acquiring an additional 301,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in DoubleVerify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,668,000. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

See Also

