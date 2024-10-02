AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Trading 5% Higher

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) was up 5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.48 and last traded at $33.47. Approximately 179,192 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 326,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of AnaptysBio from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AnaptysBio from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AnaptysBio presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.10.

AnaptysBio Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $956.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of -0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.59 and its 200 day moving average is $28.33.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $10.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.85 million. AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 558.25% and a negative return on equity of 255.68%. Equities research analysts expect that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -6.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AnaptysBio

In other news, insider Paul F. Lizzul sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $58,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,440.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AnaptysBio news, insider Paul F. Lizzul sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $58,005.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,440.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hollings Renton sold 10,000 shares of AnaptysBio stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $306,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,748. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,940 shares of company stock worth $1,251,836. Corporate insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AnaptysBio

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 140.7% during the 2nd quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 2,165,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,891 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AnaptysBio by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,500,000 after purchasing an additional 446,372 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 976,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,927,000 after purchasing an additional 82,648 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 38.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 306,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,684,000 after purchasing an additional 84,795 shares during the period. Finally, StemPoint Capital LP raised its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 499.0% in the first quarter. StemPoint Capital LP now owns 269,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,070,000 after purchasing an additional 224,548 shares during the period.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.

