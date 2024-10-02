Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST) Shares Down 4.9%

Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $43.69 and last traded at $43.72. Approximately 635,407 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 591,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Vista Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Vista Energy from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Vista Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.80.

Get Vista Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Vista Energy

Vista Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.38.

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $396.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.46 million. Vista Energy had a net margin of 33.08% and a return on equity of 38.04%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in Vista Energy by 134.9% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 25,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 14,564 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Vista Energy by 186.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,231,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,339,000 after purchasing an additional 802,252 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vista Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $428,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Vista Energy by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vista Energy by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after buying an additional 22,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

Vista Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.