Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $51.34

Shares of Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $51.34 and last traded at $51.16, with a volume of 77953 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.09.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.67.
Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group during the second quarter worth $157,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Liberty Live Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Liberty Live Group by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 170,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,507,000 after purchasing an additional 42,457 shares in the last quarter. Linonia Partnership LP boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Live Group by 170.1% in the 2nd quarter. Linonia Partnership LP now owns 5,314,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,398,000 after buying an additional 3,346,783 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Live Group by 221.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 362,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,872,000 after buying an additional 249,746 shares in the last quarter. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
