Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO) Trading Down 5%

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Free Report) traded down 5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.12 and last traded at $5.12. 46,581 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 220,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on SHCO. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Soho House & Co Inc. in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Soho House & Co Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Get Soho House & Co Inc. alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Soho House & Co Inc.

Soho House & Co Inc. Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.46. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 0.78.

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $305.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Soho House & Co Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Soho House & Co Inc.

In other Soho House & Co Inc. news, CFO Thomas Glassbrooke Allen sold 32,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $194,986.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 95,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,071. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Soho House & Co Inc. news, CEO Andrew Carnie sold 22,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total transaction of $129,876.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,058,974 shares in the company, valued at $6,110,279.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Glassbrooke Allen sold 32,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $194,986.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,700 shares in the company, valued at $577,071. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 177,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,900. Company insiders own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Soho House & Co Inc.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHCO. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Thematics Asset Management lifted its position in Soho House & Co Inc. by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 407,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 16,814 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Investments LP lifted its position in Soho House & Co Inc. by 93.0% during the second quarter. Symmetry Investments LP now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Soho House & Co Inc. by 9.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 9,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Soho House & Co Inc. in the first quarter worth $411,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Soho House & Co Inc. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Soho House & Co Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects a group of members. The company helps the members to use the platform to work, socialize, connect, create, and flourish all over the world. The company was formerly known as Membership Collective Group Inc and changed its name to Soho House & Co Inc in March 2023.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Soho House & Co Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soho House & Co Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.