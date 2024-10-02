Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Trading Down 5.1%

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $43.96 and last traded at $44.63. 510,525 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 362,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ESTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Establishment Labs from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Establishment Labs from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Establishment Labs in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Establishment Labs from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.60.

Get Establishment Labs alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.87 and a 200 day moving average of $47.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -14.73 and a beta of 1.20.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.11). Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 220.67% and a negative net margin of 54.97%. The business had revenue of $44.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.65) earnings per share. Establishment Labs’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Quiros Juan Jose Chacon sold 3,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $163,990.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,491,504.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Establishment Labs

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Establishment Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Establishment Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Establishment Labs during the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under the Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Establishment Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Establishment Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.