Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX) Shares Up 4.9%

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CATX – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.18 and last traded at $13.18. Approximately 543,317 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 657,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.57.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CATX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Perspective Therapeutics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Perspective Therapeutics from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.71.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.81.

Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.53 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $188,000. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,951,000. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $1,132,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 94.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 29,914 shares during the period. 54.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.

