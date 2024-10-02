JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Shares Down 4.7%

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $35.83 and last traded at $35.93. Approximately 360,654 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 492,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on YY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on JOYY from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of JOYY in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

JOYY Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.03. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.24.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The information services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.27. JOYY had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $565.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.82 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that JOYY Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of JOYY

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of JOYY by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,022,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $90,952,000 after purchasing an additional 552,082 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JOYY by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,414,457 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,561,000 after purchasing an additional 134,394 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JOYY by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,008,508 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,038,000 after purchasing an additional 45,232 shares during the last quarter. Yunqi Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of JOYY by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Yunqi Capital Ltd now owns 783,202 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,083,000 after purchasing an additional 270,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in JOYY by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 730,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,990,000 after acquiring an additional 66,474 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

JOYY Company Profile

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. It operates through two segments, BIGO and All Other. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform, that provides an interactive online stage for users to host and watch live streaming sessions, share their life moments, showcase their talents, and interact with people worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform, which enables users to discover, create, and share short videos, with video creation tools and personalized feeds; imo, an instant messenger platform, that provides audio and video communication services; Hago, a social networking platform that offers casual games integrating social features, such as audio and video multi-user chatrooms and 3D virtual interactive party games; and Shopline, a smart commerce platform, that provides solutions and services to enable merchants in creating and growing their brands online and reach customers through various sales channels, including e-commerce platforms, social commerce, and physical retail stores.

