Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Trading Up 5.3%

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.59 and last traded at $21.59. 288,227 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 143% from the average session volume of 118,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMTB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $26.50 in a report on Monday. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Stephens upgraded Amerant Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut Amerant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.10.

Get Amerant Bancorp alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AMTB

Amerant Bancorp Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $683.09 million, a PE ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 0.99.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $98.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.19 million. Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 7.78%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Amerant Bancorp Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amerant Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Amerant Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 52.94%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amerant Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,113,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,498,000 after buying an additional 267,466 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,619,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,710,000 after acquiring an additional 10,835 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 864,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,621,000 after acquiring an additional 72,028 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 207,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 156,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 21,318 shares during the period. 42.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amerant Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers checking, savings, business, and money market accounts; cash management services; and certificates of deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amerant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.