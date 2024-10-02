DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) Trading Up 5.5%

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Free Report) shares traded up 5.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.67 and last traded at $15.56. 48,832 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 31,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.75.

DDI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northland Securities upped their target price on DoubleDown Interactive from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on DoubleDown Interactive from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of DoubleDown Interactive from $14.75 to $16.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $698.70 million, a P/E ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 18.68, a quick ratio of 18.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $88.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.87 million. DoubleDown Interactive had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 15.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DoubleDown Interactive stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI) by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,500 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.08% of DoubleDown Interactive worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of casual games and mobile applications in South Korea. It publishes digital gaming content on mobile and web platforms. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and cash me out games, as well as sells in-game virtual chips.

