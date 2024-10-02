Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Sets New 52-Week High at $109.38

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $109.38 and last traded at $109.21, with a volume of 632515 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $108.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LYV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.46.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $25.62 billion, a PE ratio of 105.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.41.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 84.78% and a net margin of 2.20%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Brian Capo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.61, for a total transaction of $483,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,327 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,911.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 98,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total value of $9,637,777.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,702,115 shares in the company, valued at $360,956,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Brian Capo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.61, for a total value of $483,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,327 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,911.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 177,000 shares of company stock worth $17,238,181. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Live Nation Entertainment

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.1% during the second quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 24,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.2% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 5.4% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.2% during the second quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

See Also

