SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB) Hits New 1-Year High at $26.31

SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.31 and last traded at $26.31, with a volume of 569457 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.21.

SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HYMB. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $6,816,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $6,542,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $5,254,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 485,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,351,000 after purchasing an additional 110,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 409,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,407,000 after purchasing an additional 98,100 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (HYMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Municipal Yield index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield and investment grade fixed-rate municipal US bonds with at least a year to maturity. HYMB was launched on Apr 13, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

