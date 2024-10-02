Decentralized Social (DESO) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $64.35 Million

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. One Decentralized Social coin can now be purchased for $6.11 or 0.00010039 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Decentralized Social has traded down 11% against the US dollar. Decentralized Social has a market cap of $64.35 million and $611,174.32 worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Decentralized Social Coin Profile

Decentralized Social launched on March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. Decentralized Social’s official website is deso.com. The official message board for Decentralized Social is diamondapp.com/u/deso?. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Decentralized Social Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.Discord”

