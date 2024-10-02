Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN) Sets New 52-Week High at $27.53

Shares of Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.53 and last traded at $27.48, with a volume of 709017 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.47.

Gen Digital Stock Down 0.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.90 and its 200-day moving average is $24.15.

Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The business had revenue of $965.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.41 million. Gen Digital had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 52.29%. On average, equities analysts predict that Gen Digital Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Gen Digital Announces Dividend

Gen Digital Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Gen Digital’s payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

Gen Digital Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers security and performance products comprising that provide real-time protection for PCs, Macs and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, and other online threats; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

